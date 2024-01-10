Taiwan's de facto ambassador to US meets US House speaker

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) meets with the Ambassador of Taiwan, Alexander Yui (not pictured), at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2024. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

TAIPEI - Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States met on Tuesday with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties with the island, which China views as its own territory.

Alexander Yui took up his new post last month, replacing Hsiao Bi-khim, who is now running to be vice president in Taiwan's elections on Saturday.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said Yui thanked the U.S. Congress for its long-term, cross-party support for Taiwan and commitment to strengthening the island's defences.

It said this was the first time the two men had met.

China staged war games around Taiwan in August of 2022 after then-House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top