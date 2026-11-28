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Taiwan votes in key local elections as China looks on

TAIPEI, Nov 28 - Taiwan's voters were choosing mayors and county chiefs on Saturday in an election that will gauge party support ahead of the island's 2028 presidential vote, with China paying close attention despite not figuring as a major campaign issue.

Polls close at 4 p.m. (0800 GMT), with results expected in the early evening.

Campaigning in the races in all of Taiwan's 22 cities and counties focused on local issues such as transport and the environment. But while the results will not directly affect China policy, Beijing has repeatedly weighed in.

China has denounced Puma Shen, the governing Democratic Progressive Party's candidate in the key election for mayor of the capital Taipei.

Shen is wanted by Chinese police for "separatism". He told Reuters this month that police there had never contacted him and that whoever wins, the Taipei election would be a victory for democracy in the face of pressure from China.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up pressure on Taiwan to accept its sovereignty claims, which Taipei rejects.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said on Friday it had detected 30 Chinese military aircraft operating around the island, 26 of which crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, carrying out a "joint combat readiness patrol" with warships.

China's Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. It said on Thursday that "reunification" is an unstoppable trend and that Taiwan's people could feel safer with a "heroic people's army to protect them".

At the last local elections four years ago, the Kuomintang thrashed the DPP, winning 14 cities and counties to 5 for the DPP. Other parties or independents won the other 3.

Manoeuvring for presidential and parliamentary elections, to be held early in 2028, will begin in earnest after Saturday's vote.

While President Lai Ching-te will almost certainly stand for a second term, the maximum allowed under the constitution, the KMT has not confirmed its candidate. Its likely frontrunner is former journalist Lu Shiow-yen, mayor of the central city of Taichung.

The KMT traditionally favours close ties with Beijing, whose government refuses to talk to Lai, labelling him a "separatist". Lai says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Both parties concentrated their efforts on Taipei and the five other biggest cities.

The main race to watch is for the Taipei mayorship, where the incumbent Chiang Wan-an from the KMT has faced a stiff challenge from Shen, an academic-turned-lawmaker and an expert on China's information warfare.

Other key races are in New Taipei, Taiwan's most populous city, now held by the KMT, and the traditional DPP stronghold Kaohsiung in the south, where the KMT has campaigned hard. REUTERS