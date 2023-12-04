Taiwan vote must be free from ‘outside interference’, senior US diplomat says

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s 2024 election must be free from “outside interference”, Washington’s top diplomat in Taipei said on Dec 4, adding that US policy towards the island will remain the same whoever wins.

President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials have warned that China might try to sway voters towards candidates seeking closer ties with Beijing in the Jan 13 presidential and parliamentary vote, which could define Taiwan’s relations with its neighbour.

The US is Taiwan’s most important international supporter and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal ties with the island.

China, which regards the self-governing Taiwan as its territory to be reunified, has in recent years regularly carried out military drills around the island as it seeks to assert its sovereignty claims and pressure Taipei. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

Ms Sandra Oudkirk, director of the American Institute in Taiwan and de facto US ambassador, said in a speech at National Taiwan University that the US has deep confidence in Taiwan’s electoral processes and democratic system.

“We believe it is for the Taiwan voters to decide their next leader, free from outside interference,” she said.

“And as I have said many times before, the United States is not taking sides in Taiwan’s election, we do not have a preferred candidate, and we know very well that we do not have a vote,” Ms Oudkirk added.

“We support Taiwan’s vibrant democracy and look forward to working with whichever leaders Taiwan voters elect in 2024.”

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s Mr Lai Ching-te, currently Vice-President, is the front runner to become Taiwan’s next leader, according to opinion polls.

China believes Mr Lai is a separatist, and has rebuffed several of his offers for talks.

Mr Lai’s main opponent is Mr Hou Yu-ih from Taiwan’s largest opposition party, the Kuomintang, which traditionally favours close ties with China but strongly denies being pro-Beijing and says it will also maintain the close US relationship. REUTERS