Taiwan rattled by 5.1 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TAIPEI, Dec 18 - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck 18 ‍km (11 ​miles) off eastern ‍Taiwan's Hualien city on Thursday, the ​island's ​weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The ‍quake briefly shook buildings in ​the capital, ⁠Taipei. The quake had a depth of 31.6 km (19.6 miles), the ​weather administration said.

Taiwan lies near the junction ‌of two ​tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in ‍2016, while a 7.3 magnitude ​quake killed more than 2,000 ​people in 1999. REUTERS