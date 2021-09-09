Taiwan may tighten curbs; no easing in Manila

More cases related to a Covid-19 cluster at a pre-school in New Taipei were reported yesterday, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said, adding that 10 out of 23 cases are confirmed to have had contracted the Delta variant.
The 23 cases include a teacher at the pre-school and her husband - the first two cases reported in the cluster. The health authorities are mulling over tightening restrictions islandwide again, less than two months after lowering the Covid-19 alert level to level two on July 23.
In the Philippines, the government has backtracked on easing curbs in the capital region, after announcing on Monday a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions to spur business activities.