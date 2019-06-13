Taiwan govt backs protest against HK Bill

TAIPEI • Taiwan's government yesterday expressed support for demonstrators in Hong Kong protesting against a controversial Bill that would allow the extradition of suspects to mainland China.

"I stand shoulder to shoulder with the hundreds of thousands in Hong Kong fighting the extradition Bill & for rule of law. Please know you are not alone," Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tweeted. "Taiwan is with you! The will of the people will prevail!"

Weighing in on the issue yesterday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said extradition rules in the former British colony had to respect the rights and freedoms set out in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration.

"We are concerned about potential effects of these proposals, particularly obviously given the large number of British citizens there are in Hong Kong," Mrs May told Parliament.

"But it is vital that those extradition arrangements in Hong Kong are in line with the rights and freedoms that were set down in the Sino-British joint declaration."

