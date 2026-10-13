Taiwan finance minister to attend APEC meeting in Hong Kong

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TAIPEI, Oct 13 - Taiwan Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun will attend a meeting of APEC finance ministers in Hong Kong next week, her ministry said on Tuesday, at a time when Beijing has stepped up military and political pressure on Taipei.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping is one of the few international bodies that includes Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, and China is this year's host, with a leaders summit scheduled for November in the southern city of Shenzhen.

China has rejected repeated offers of talks by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a "separatist", and its military operates around Taiwan on an almost daily basis. Lai says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Chuang will, "as is customary", attend the October 20 to 21 APEC meeting held in Hong Kong, her ministry said in comments sent to Reuters.

The Hong Kong organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan's Labour Minister Hung Sun-han travelled to China's Nanjing last month, also for an APEC event.

The island takes part in APEC under the name "Chinese Taipei", which it also uses for the Olympics.

Lower-level Taiwanese officials have attended other APEC events in China, whose government views Taiwan as a Chinese province.

Taiwan has yet to announce who will attend the APEC leaders' summit, though its presidents never go.

Taiwan normally sends former officials or business executives as its APEC envoy. REUTERS