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Taiwanese comic Huang Yi-Hao performs at Two Three Comedy Club in Taipei.

TAIPEI – Even a stand-up comedian now comes with a security detail to watch the exits and scan the crowd as he fires off jokes in democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory despite never having governed it.

In the spotlight at a Taipei club, Huang Yi-Hao put a simple question to an audience of fans and plainclothes officers, the last group there to ensure the night ended only in laughter after he drew threats for jesting about China’s leader.

“How come I’m the one who gets hit by a car while Jensen Huang gets the beautiful female spy?” the comedian asked, referring to the alleged affair the founder of chipmaker Nvidia had with a suspected Chinese spy.

Then he dropped the punch line: “Because Chairman Xi doesn’t want other women anywhere near me.”

Poking fun at himself and Chinese President Xi Jinping is part of the comedy routine for Huang, not related to the Nvidia tycoon, who returned to the CEO role this week.

But his performances took a serious turn after Taiwan prosecutors uncovered a plot by five people to “break his arms and legs” with a car to punish him for his jokes about Xi.

Letting off the five without heavy punishment would amount to “allowing the Chinese Communist Party to extend its violent black hand directly into Taiwan’s streets”, prosecutors warned.

The five were indicted on charges ranging from criminal intimidation to attempted assault, the papers showed.

Huang suffered slight injuries when he was hit by a car in September after a Chinese national allegedly paid a Taiwanese man T$250,000 (S$9,800) to make sure he was unable to perform.

“We do not see this as merely a personal matter for Huang Yi-hao,” Chiu Chui-cheng, who heads Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, said. “It is a challenge to our defence of free speech and a free, democratic way of life.”

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office dismissed in October Taiwan’s accusations of involvement in the attack.

The government of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party was fabricating allegations to smear China, stir up anti-China sentiment and seek political gain ahead of local elections this weekend, it added.

“The same trick is performed every year, and the audience has long grown tired of it,” spokesman Chen Binhua told reporters.

‘Transnational repression’

Huang stands on the front lines of efforts that Taipei, which rejects China’s sovereignty claims, characterises as “transnational repression” by Beijing.

The campaign ranges from intimidation and violence to information warfare and even tie-ups with organised crime to target those in Taiwan whom China views as “separatists” or politically suspect.

Over the past three years, 131 people have fallen victim to such Chinese repression, the Mainland Affairs Council says, even though its legal system is independent of China’s.

They include journalists, artists and politicians such as Puma Shen, who is running for Taipei mayor in the face of a Chinese police investigation for “separatism”.

“Mainland China uses such trans-border repression to keep asserting jurisdiction over Taiwan, in an effort to achieve the so-called political effect of ‘governing before unification’,” Chiu said.

He was referring to Beijing’s goal of bringing Taiwan under its control, by force, if necessary.

Chiu said past Chinese tactics ranged from physical attacks and surveillance to business sanctions, criminal prosecutions and digital harassment, including doxxing, or online exposure of personal details, from addresses to family ties.

Dividing Taiwan

Taiwan protects freedom of speech, but China tolerates no criticism of government leaders.

Huang said he was targeted for his use of “guankou”, a rapid-fire technique of traditional Chinese comedy, to criticise Xi’s rule, in a performance that went viral online in 2025.

The familiar format made the video recognisable to Chinese audiences, who could then relate to it, he said.

Yet, the attack has already achieved some of its purpose in dividing society, Huang said. Some responded to the incident by calling for a stronger defence of freedom, but others urged people to keep their heads down and avoid politics.

“Some would say: ‘Don’t talk politics, and they won’t bother you’,” Huang said, while adding that others claimed he staged the attack himself.

Had the plot succeeded, the comedian said, he would probably have gone onstage in a cast, turning even that into material about China’s activities.

“In this world, what matters most isn’t how long you live, but whether you’ve burned brightly,” he said. REUTERS