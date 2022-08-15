Taiwan

US lawmakers on two-day visit

Updated
Published
4 min ago

A delegation of American lawmakers arrived in Taiwan yesterday for a two-day trip during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen.

It is the second high-level group to visit Taiwan after one led by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this month, amid military tensions between Taiwan and China.

The de facto United States embassy in Taipei said the delegation is being led by Senator Ed Markey. He is accompanied by four House lawmakers on what the embassy described as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 15, 2022, with the headline US lawmakers on two-day visit.

