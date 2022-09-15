Taipei makes push for support in Washington

WASHINGTON - Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington Hsiao Bi-khim on Tuesday hosted dozens of international lawmakers who back sanctions against China over aggression towards the island - a show of support for Taipei amid military pressure from Beijing.

The unannounced gathering of about 60 parliamentarians from Europe, Asia and Africa at Taiwan's sweeping hilltop diplomatic mansion in Washington, known as Twin Oaks, is the latest move in Taipei's efforts to persuade fellow democracies to stand against China, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine heightened concerns that Beijing could attempt to take the island by force.

On Wednesday, China said in response that striving for Taiwanese independence and separatism was "a dead end".

The group, consisting of members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China who are meeting this week in Washington, is expected to sign a pledge to push their governments to adopt "greater deterrence against military or other coercive" actions by China against Taiwan, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

The meeting included guests from countries such as Australia, Britain, Canada, India and Japan.

"We will campaign to ensure our governments signal to the PRC that military aggression towards Taiwan will cost Beijing dearly," the draft read, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"Economic and political measures, including meaningful sanctions, should be considered to deter military escalation, and to ensure trade and other exchanges with Taiwan can continue unimpeded."

Their countries' ties to Taiwan were not Beijing's to determine, the draft added, and they would push to increase mutual visits by lawmakers.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to bring democratically governed Taiwan under Beijing's control and has not ruled out the use of force.

Mr Xi is set to secure a third five-year leadership term at a Communist Party congress next month.

In Beijing, when asked about the gathering and pledge, a Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman said China was resolutely opposed to official engagement with Taiwan by countries with which it has diplomatic ties.

"The Democratic Progressive Party authorities colluding with external forces and striving for Taiwanese independence and separatism is a dead end," spokesman Mao Ning said on Wednesday, referring to Taiwan's ruling party.

REUTERS