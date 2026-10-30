Swiss foreign minister discusses security issues with North Korea
ZURICH, Oct 30 - Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Friday that he had discussed security challenges affecting European and Asian nations with North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui during a visit to Pyongyang for the formal reopening of Switzerland's diplomatic office there.
• The two discussed regularising political relations and re-establishing political dialogue between the countries, Cassis wrote on X
• Security on the Korean Peninsula and broader Eurasian security challenges were also topics of the talks, he wrote
• The Pyongyang office, operational since October 19, reports to the Swiss embassy in Beijing, which retains responsibility for diplomatic and consular relations with North Korea REUTERS