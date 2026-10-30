Swiss foreign minister discusses security issues with North Korea

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FILE PHOTO: Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis arrives at the 135th Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe at the Palace of the Republic in Chisinau, Moldova, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza/File Photo

ZURICH, Oct 30 - Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Friday that he had discussed security challenges affecting European and Asian nations with North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui during a visit to Pyongyang for the formal reopening of Switzerland's diplomatic office there.

• The two discussed regularising political relations and re-establishing political dialogue between the countries, Cassis wrote on X

• Security on the Korean Peninsula and broader Eurasian security challenges were also topics of the talks, he wrote

• The Pyongyang office, operational since October 19, reports to the Swiss embassy in Beijing, which retains responsibility for diplomatic and consular relations with North Korea REUTERS