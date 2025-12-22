Swiss court admits Indonesia islanders climate case against Holcim

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Arif Pujianto, a resident of Indonesia's Pulau Pari Island, and Suci Fitriah Tanjung of the Indonesian NGO Walhi hold a banner on Eggishorn mountain, near Aletsch glacier, before a Swiss court's expected decision whether to accept a legal complaint filed by Indonesian residents against major cement manufacturer Holcim, headquartered in Switzerland, which they say is doing \"too little\" to cut carbon emissions, in Fiesch, Switzerland, August 30, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ZURICH, Dec 22 - A court in Switzerland has decided to admit a legal complaint linked to global warming against Swiss cement maker Holcim which alleges the company is doing too little to cut carbon emissions, parties to the case said on Monday.

Four residents of the low-lying Indonesian island of Pari, which has been repeatedly flooded as warmer temperatures push up sea levels, submitted a legal complaint in January 2023 to the cantonal court in Zug, Switzerland.

Non-profit Swiss Church Aid (HEKS/EPER), which is backing the Pari case, said the court had decided to admit the complaint. In a statement, Holcim acknowledged the court had admitted the case, and said it intends to appeal.

The court was not immediately available for comment.

According to Swiss Church Aid, the case marks the first time a court has admitted climate litigation brought against a large corporation in Switzerland.

Holcim said it is fully committed to reaching net zero by 2050 and is following a rigorous, science-based approach to achieve that goal. The company also says it has reduced direct CO2 emissions from its operations by more than 50% since 2015.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation from Holcim for climate damage they have suffered, financial participation in flood protection measures and a rapid cut in CO2 emissions.

Cement production accounts for about 7% of global CO2 emissions, the Global Cement and Concrete Association says. REUTERS