Suu Kyi denies allegations of Rohingya genocide

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi yesterday denied allegations that the country's military had committed genocide against the Rohingya people, and urged the world court to let Myanmar's justice systems run their due course.

"Can there be genocidal intent on the part of a state that actively investigates, prosecutes and punishes soldiers and officers who are accused of wrongdoing?" she asked at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Ms Suu Kyi told the court that the African nation of Gambia, which brought the case against Myanmar on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, had given "an incomplete and misleading factual picture" of what happened in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state in August 2017.

