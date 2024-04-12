Suspected Bengaluru cafe bomber arrested by India's anti-terror agency, officer says

A police officer stands guard after a blast at a popular cafe in technology hub of Bengaluru, India, March 1, 2024. REUTERS/Chris Thomas/ File photo
Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 08:15 PM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 08:15 PM

NEW DELHI - India's anti-terror agency arrested on Friday the suspected bomber of a cafe in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru last month and the mastermind who planned the explosion, an officer at the agency said.

Police and investigators from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) traced the suspects near the eastern city of Kolkata, where they were hiding under false identities, the officer said.

The powerful explosion on March 1 near the kitchen of Rameshwaram Cafe during lunch hour wounded nine people. The NIA later released photographs of the suspected bomber and offered a cash reward of 1 million rupees ($11,985) for information leading to his arrest.

The agency arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib, who is suspected to have placed a homemade bomb in the cafe, and his accomplice Abdul Matheen Taha, suspected to be the "mastermind" behind the planning, execution and evasion from law enforcement agencies, the officer said.

A state minister had said at the time of the blast that none of the injuries were life-threatening. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top