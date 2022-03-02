Sun flowers

SEOUL • More than 92,000 solar panels in the shape of plum blossoms, floating on the surface of a reservoir in South Korea, offer a vision of how land-scarce developed nations can overcome local resistance to giant renewable-energy projects.

The 17 giant flowers on the 19km-long reservoir in the southern county of Hapcheon are able to generate 41MW, enough to power 20,000 homes, said Hanwha Solutions, which built the floating plant.

Floating solar arrays have been gaining traction, especially in Asian nations such as South Korea and Singapore where most available land for large-scale solar farms has already been given over to buildings or agriculture.

Thailand built the world's largest hydro-floating solar hybrid system on Sirindhorn Reservoir last year, and Singapore has started a 60MW-peak plant on Tengeh Reservoir.

India plans to complete its huge 600MW plant above the Omkareshwar Dam by next year. BLOOMBERG

