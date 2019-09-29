Sun bear rescued after 20 years in cage in Sarawak

MIRI (Sarawak) • A sun bear has been freed from over 20 years of confinement in a cage by enforcement officers of the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

The bear was rescued from a farmhouse in Kampung Rasau near Serian, not far from Sarawak's capital Kuching, on Friday night.

This followed a tip-off received by a reporter from The Star, and was the second raid by SFC enforcement officers to rescue a sun bear in the Malaysian state.

The reporter immediately informed SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, who sprang into action with his enforcement unit in Kuching and deployed a team to the site.

He said in a statement yesterday that SFC ordered the rescue after finding that the sun bear had been kept in cruel conditions.

"The owner said he obtained a licence to keep the sun bear after he bought it from someone more than 20 years ago. SFC took steps to revoke the licence and rescued the sun bear as the conditions it was kept in were cruel," he said.

The rescued sun bear weighed about 85kg and is now at the Matang Wildlife Sanctuary.

Last Thursday, the SFC also rescued another sun bear from a house in the Demak Laut residential estate in Kuching, where it had been caged for seven years.

It too has been sent to the Matang Wildlife Sanctuary for rehabilitation.

Mr Zolkipli added that capturing, hunting and selling protected wildlife can incur a jail term of at least one year and a fine of RM10,000 (S$3,300).

The SFC executive also urged the public to call the authorities if they have any information on wildlife being abused.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK