Summits, tariff hearing dominate June

The digital age does not seem to have affected the way global leaders interact and, as events this month show, they still prefer to travel to meet. The Asean Summit in Thailand and G-20 meeting in Japan - as well as the US-China tensions - are just some of the issues set to come under the spotlight in June.

Trump visits Britain US

President Donald Trump arrives in London today for a three-day visit, during which he will meet the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May, who is set to resign on Friday. Ahead of his visit, he has advised Britain to be careful about involving Chinese firm Huawei in its new 5G network. Britain is expected to make a decision on this matter soon.

Xi meets Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin a three-day state visit to Russia on Wednesday and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time in recent weeks, after their last meeting in late April. They are also due to meet at the G-20 Summit in Osaka.

Tiananmen Square anniversary

The anniversary of the June 4 crackdown on pro-democracy protests at Tiananmen Square is tomorrow and China's robot censors have been working overtime, Reuters reports.

End of Ramadan

Muslims all over the world will be marking the end of Ramadan - the holy month of fasting - on Wednesday.

Vote for new Thai PM

Thailand is likely to have civilian rule after Parliament meets on Wednesday to vote for its new leader. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is a front-runner.

Modi visits Maldives

In his first foreign trip after becoming Prime Minister for a second term, Mr Narendra Modi will visit the Maldives on June 7-8 and will address the Maldivian Parliament.

Trump-Kim summit anniversary

The first anniversary of the unprecedented summit in Singapore between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un falls on June 12, marking a time for reflection.

Xi, Modi meet on sidelines of SCO

Summit The 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit will be held on June 13-14 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to discuss deepening ties among the eight member states. President Xi and Mr Modi are due to meet on the sidelines to discuss Sino-Indian ties.

Decision on Prabowo's legal challenge

Indonesia's Constitutional Court will begin a pre-trial hearing on June 14, in a case filed by Mr Prabowo Subianto disputing the outcome of the April 17 presidential election won by incumbent President Joko Widodo.

Judges will hear evidence from June 17 to 21 and issue a ruling on June 28.

US Acting Defence Secretary's confirmation

US Senate confirmation hearing for Mr Patrick Shanahan, who has been the Acting Defence Secretary, will be held this month. Mr Shanahan raised renewed interest in America's role in the region after he spoke on the US Vision for the Indo-Pacific at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Tariff hearing in US

The United States will hold a public hearing on June 17 on President Trump's proposal to slap tariffs on another US$300 billion (S$411 billion) worth of Chinese goods. If the tariffs are imposed, almost all Chinese goods imported into the US will become subject to steep, punitive duties.

Great Singapore Sale

The Great Singapore Sale returns with a makeover of sorts. Now known as GSS:Experience Singapore, it will be held from June 21 to July 28 - its duration reduced to just over five weeks, from 10 weeks previously. The festival will kick off with a transformation of Orchard Road into an interactive runway featuring models and dancers.

34th Asean Summit

Bangkok has begun preparations for the 34th Asean Summit to be held on June 22-23, with Thailand as the chair. More details are due to be released soon.

US-Asia ties

Mr Trump plans a stopover in Seoul ahead of his visit to Japan for the G-20 meeting. Discussions on North Korea will figure in his talks with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is likely to travel to New Delhi this month, for discussions on India-US ties.

G-20 Summit

The leaders of the G-20 economies are scheduled to meet in Osaka on June 28-29 to discuss global issues. The event will see Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosting several world leaders - among them Mr Trump, Mr Xi, Mr Putin and Mr Modi. Besides discussions during the summit itself, bilateral issues will be taken up by leaders of the countries. Many will be watching for a possible meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Xi, and one between Mr Trump and Mr Modi. Also, Mr Abe is due to hold discussions with both Mr Xi and Mr Putin.

