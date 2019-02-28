Summit Briefs: China hopes summit will be successful

China hopes summit will be successful

BEIJING • China hopes the upcoming second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump will be successful, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

"All parties in the world, including China, hope (North Korea) and the US will continue to make more substantial progress on denuclearisation and peace and stability of the Korean peninsula, based on what they have achieved," spokesman Lu Kang said.

XINHUA

Vietnam issues 300 commemorative coins

HANOI • Vietnam yesterday issued 300 coins made of pure silver to welcome the second summit between Mr Kim Jong Un and Mr Donald Trump.

One side bears images of a dove, an olive branch, national flags of North Korea and the US, and the words "World Peace", while the other side has an image of a lotus. The Vietnam Philately Company said each costs 500,000 Vietnamese dong (S$29). Vietnam also issued a set of postage stamps to welcome the summit.

XINHUA