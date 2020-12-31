Study examines effectiveness of movement restrictions in curbing spread

Many countries, including Japan and Britain, and cities like Hong Kong are facing fresh waves of Covid-19 infection and, with that, movement restrictions and lockdowns at the height of the holiday season.

Over the past year, countries have been making crucial decisions to keep the coronavirus from spreading while, at the same time, allowing people to live as close to their pre-pandemic lives as possible.

A recent study published in medical journal The Lancet found that a combination of movement restrictions, from banning public events to closing schools, can limit the spread of Covid-19.

However, the researchers argued that policymakers should also look at the timing of when these measures are turned on and off, as this factored more into their effectiveness than the measures themselves.

Dr You Li, a research fellow at the University of Edinburgh who worked on the study, said the biggest takeaway was to note the "delay in seeing the effect of both introducing and later relaxing interventions".

In some cases, it could take up to two to four weeks to see any impact of the measure.

The authorities should instead try to monitor the "R ratio", which shows how long the outbreak has been spreading at a faster speed, as a possible signal for when to turn on or off certain measures.

The R rate is a number that policymakers follow to see if the outbreak is growing or decreasing, rapidly or slowly. An R rate of more than one is bad because it shows a growing outbreak. If the R rate is consistently more than one and getting higher, this is really bad.

Dr Li, however, also cautions policymakers to not relax measures too soon, because if there is a need for a subsequent intervention, the impact on slowing the spread would not be as effective the next time it is used because "pandemic fatigue" would have set in and people may not be as compliant with measures as they were the first time.

The Straits Times data team investigated the impact of the eight movement restrictions identified in the study on seven places: Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

The "wave patterns" for each place paint an interesting picture of how and when each measure was implemented. Most of them did use similar measures but the effectiveness was the result of an intricate combination of good timing that also varied depending on the local situation.

Singapore, for example, has managed to come out of its first wave. So has India and the Philippines.

Japan and South Korea, however, are now in their third wave. Indonesia's first wave is still ongoing, and Taiwan did not even have one at all.

Find out more in the interactive graphic: str.sg/covid-2020