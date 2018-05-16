Strong case to charge Najib soon: Mahathir

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad expects prosecutors will soon have a strong case to charge former prime minister Najib Razak over graft claims at state fund 1MDB.

He said he will not cut a deal to spare Mr Najib, even if he were to offer information to recover part of the US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) allegedly lost by 1MDB. Last night, the government declassified the 1MDB audit report from 2016.

Dr Mahathir, who turns 93 in July, also said he will be ready to step down as prime minister by the time he is 95, when he will hand over power to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is expected to be released from prison today.

