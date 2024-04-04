‘Staunch friend’ of Taiwan to become top US diplomat in Taipei, sources say

TAIPEI – A staunch friend of Taiwan will this summer take over as the top US diplomat in Taipei, three sources briefed on the matter said, roughly coinciding with the island's new president taking office at a time of rising tensions with China.

Like most nations, the United States has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is its most important international backer and arms supplier, to Beijing’s unhappiness.

China regards self-governing Taiwan as its territory to be reunified, and has in recent years regularly carried out military drills around the island as it seeks to assert its sovereignty claims and pressure Taipei. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters that Mr Raymond Greene, currently deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Tokyo, will replace Ms Sandra Oudkirk as director of the American Institute in Taiwan, or AIT.

AIT handles relations between the US and Taiwan in the absence of official relations.

Career diplomat Mr Greene, who was deputy head of AIT before going to Japan, will be the de facto US ambassador in Taipei.

AIT referred questions to the US State Department, which did not respond to a request for comment.

"Greene is viewed here as a staunch friend of Taiwan and knows Taiwan well," one of the sources said.

A second source said Mr Greene, who speaks both Japanese and Mandarin, would also be able to serve as a useful conduit between Taiwan and Japan, given Tokyo's concerns about possible Chinese military action against the island.

Mr Greene will be assuming his new role as Taiwan's new president, Mr Lai Ching-te, takes charge.

Mr Lai, who won election in January but is not inaugurated until May 20, is viewed by China as a dangerous separatist and has rebuffed his offers of talks.

It was not clear exactly when Mr Greene would take up his role, but the sources said it would be this summer when Ms Oudkirk's term is up. She took the role in July 2021.

Mr Greene was previously the US consul-general in the south-western Chinese city of Chengdu and Japan's Okinawa, home to a US military base that lies not far from Taiwan.