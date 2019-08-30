ST Podcast: US-China trade war - Who will blink first?

Asian Insider Ep 2: US-China trade war: Who will blink first?

15:57 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every Friday. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh - The Straits Times’ US bureau chief - discusses the escalating trade war between the US and China. Joining him is Danson Cheong from ST’s China bureau and associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Find out what the Asian perspective is, as the two superpowers stand off over who will blink first.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan

Edited by: Zia-ul Raushan

