ST Podcast: Hong Kong protests; Brexit implications for Asia

Asian Insider Ep 3: Hong Kong protests; Brexit implications for Asia

17:36 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a new series by The Straits Times every Friday. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

In this episode of the Asian Insider, The Straits Times' Washington bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh leads the conversation with Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang and East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi - discussing the state of affairs in Hong Kong.

ST's global correspondent Jonathan Eyal weighs in on Brexit and the implications for Asia at large.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan

Edited by: Zia-ul Raushan

Discover more ST & BT podcasts on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg