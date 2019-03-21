ST growing its international reach with new partnerships

The Straits Times is growing its readership and reach for its international coverage through a series of partnerships with global media outlets.

One of these is with GZero Media, a subsidiary of the Eurasia Group founded by well-known American foreign policy expert Ian Bremmer.

The partnership entails a content-sharing agreement between the two news websites.

ST readers will be able to view GZero videos and interviews on the ST website, while the newspaper's wide-ranging coverage of Asia will be shared with GZero's audience.

The new partnership begins today.

It will be launched by ST editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of the English, Malay, Tamil Media Group, and Mr Bremmer in New York during a Facebook Live session, when they will discuss the challenges facing Asia, as well as current affairs in the United States.

The session will be hosted at 1pm Eastern Daylight Time today (1am Friday, Singapore time) and readers can watch and ask questions in the comments section at https://www.facebook.com/ian bremmer/ or at https://www.facebook.com/TheStraitsTimes/

Mr Bremmer, a foreign affairs columnist and editor-at-large at Time magazine, is founder and president of the Eurasia Group, a well-regarded political risk consultancy.

It works to help investors and business decision-makers anticipate and respond to political instability and opportunities in markets abroad and at home.

Said Mr Fernandez: "As Asia develops, there is a growing desire to make sense of developments happening in our part of the world.

"ST's coverage and perspective on developments in Asia is well regarded around the world.

"Already, about 30 per cent of our online traffic comes from outside Singapore, with the US being a major part of this audience.

"So we are glad to partner with GZero Media to help get our Asian Insider reports and analysis to a wider audience," he noted.

Subscribers to the ST Asian Insider newsletter and GZero's Signal newsletter will see new coverage and features as part of this relationship, a joint press release issued by ST and GZero Media said.

The ST Asian Insider is dispatched on Mondays to Fridays at 6pm to give readers a quick update on happenings in the region, while Signal is a newsletter targeting the young in more than 40 countries.

More shared articles and videos will be available on the platforms of the two leading media outlets at www.straitstimes.com and www.GZeroMedia.com.

Among them will be Mr Bremmer's weekly television show GZero World, broadcast nationwide on US public television and online, where he explains the key global stories of the moment and holds in-depth conversations with newsmakers and thought leaders shaping the world.

Said Mr Bremmer: "It's hard to overstate the worldwide impact of geopolitical and economic developments in the Asia-Pacific.

"This partnership will supplement GZero's global coverage with key insights from the region and will bring new international viewpoints to ST readers."

ST readers can view select videos of GZero World with Ian Bremmer on www.straitstimes.com (global edition) and the world section of the Singapore edition.

"The global edition of The Straits Times website has been redesigned to showcase our best multimedia content on Asia and the world," said ST digital editor Ong Hwee Hwee.

"Not only can readers get the latest updates on the biggest stories of the day, but they can also read in-depth analyses, watch videos, tune in to podcasts and explore interactive long-forms on developments and trends that matter," she added.

More China insights with Caixin Global tie-up

Readers of The Straits Times can now expect to get more insights into business and politics in China.

Singapore's leading daily has entered into a content-sharing agreement with Caixin Global, one of China's leading content providers for the business community.

The agreement will see ST and Caixin Global sharing 10 articles each per month for their readers, via their print and digital platforms.

The two leading titles will exchange news and views on happenings in their countries as well as the region as part of the partnership agreement.

Caixin Global is part of China's influential financial media group Caixin Media, which is recognised as a producer of independent journalism in China and a valuable source of information for investors, business leaders and policymakers.

Caixin Global is the group's English language title.

The group was founded in 2009 by one of China's most prominent journalists, Ms Hu Shuli, who is seen as one of the "top public intellectuals in the world", according to Forbes.

Ms Hu, 65, is now publisher of the Caixin Media group and chairman of Caixin Global.

Caixin has built a global reputation for its scoops and investigative journalism in China.

Said Ms Hu: "We are delighted to bring Caixin's investigative financial and business journalism to international readers as global interest in China has increased in recent years. We are also excited to share Straits Times' outstanding coverage of regional and international affairs with Chinese readers."

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/ Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, said: "ST covers Asia from a unique insider and independent perspective.

"We do this with our correspondents on the ground, as well as through partnerships with other leading media groups. Caixin is one such partner whom we are happy to work with, to share our content with for the benefit of all our readers."

Shefali Rekhi