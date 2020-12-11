ST Asian Insider video Wuhan one year later

WASHINGTON - One year after the novel coronavirus emerged in the city of Wuhan in China's Hubei province, life in the city which endured weeks of lockdown last winter has returned almost to normal.

The wet market where the coronavirus is thought to have emerged remains closed.

But elsewhere, streets and markets are full of people, and with cases low, many do not have to wear masks - though masks are mandatory indoors.

A big exhibition touts China's success in controlling the coronavirus; deaths in China are approaching the 5,000 mark in sharp contrast to the United States with close to 300,000 deaths.

But below the surface there remains trauma and anxiety, with many residents yet to forget the weeks of fear and uncertainty when this city was brought to its knees and cut off from the rest of China.

Straits Times China Correspondent Elizabeth Law visited Wuhan very recently, and shared what she found with ST Asian Insider host and US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh.