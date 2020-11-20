ST Asian Insider video: What would a Joe Biden administration mean for Asia?

Chinese Communist Party insiders believe there will be "more of the same" from the US under the incoming Joe Biden administration, says Benjamin Kang Lim, The Straits Times Global Affairs Correspondent based in Beijing.

The difference though, is that Mr Biden will be "reasonable, rational and respectful," Mr Lim told ST Asian Insider in a special webinar on what Asia expects from a Biden administration.

Asia would generally welcome the incoming administration, Singapore Ambassadors Tommy Koh and Chan Heng Chee told the webinar moderated by ST Associate Editor Vikram Khanna.

"I expect the incoming Biden Administration to be stable, to be rational, to have a lot of professional people in the various jobs" Professor Koh said.

"And whether you agree or don't agree with them at least you know the coherent policy," he said.

Professor Chan added : "The Biden administration would like to move towards stability in the relationship with China, which is the defining relationship in the region."