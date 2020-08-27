ST Asian Insider video: Silver linings in Singapore?

WASHINGTON - Silver linings are emerging in Singapore, as the economy is seen to have probably bottomed out and on the back of the government's announcement this month of a US$5.8 billion package (about$8 billion) of measures to support it.

Despite its relative success in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Singapore, with an economy that depends heavily on external factors, had a sharp 13.2 per cent year on year gross domestic product (GDP) contraction in the second quarter of this year - the worst in its history.

And the government expects the country's economy to shrink by between five to seven per cent this year.

"The bad news is that the economy did have a very sharp recession in the second quarter of this year...a record contraction that was far worse than the period during SARS or during the global financial crisis," Ms Selena Ling, Head of Treasury Research and Strategy, Global Treasury, at OCBC Bank, told ST's Asian Insider.

"But we've also seen since the reopening of the economy in June, that gradually economic activity is beginning to normalise," Ms Ling told Asian Insider host and ST's US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh.

"We are at a turning point, we are starting to seeing some of the retail sales and mobility trends coming back," she said.

But she cautioned: "It's going to take a slightly longer time to fully recover and this is because of the very long tail of this pandemic."

"Generally we do think that the worst is probably over but the road ahead still remains very challenging," Ms Ling said.

ST Associate Editor Vikram Khanna, who joined in as a panellist on the same episode said: "The economy has probably bottomed out. We're probably never ever going to have a quarter like Q2. There's going to be a rebound in Q3."

Noting that one should be careful to note that a rebound is not a recovery, and Singapore will still end the year with negative growth, he added, however, that Singapore was in some aspects well placed.

"There's a huge shift to digital and Singapore is very well positioned and it has an excellent digital infrastructure, among the best in Asia if not the best," he said.

"And not all sectors are doing badly, there are sectors that are moving, the IT sector, the biomedical sector, the e-commerce sector and some others. So there are opportunities.

"Asia is probably going to come out of Covid 19 faster than other regions, so Singapore is in the right place," he concluded.