Sri Lankan navy and coast guard take part in oil spill clean-up

Sri Lankan navy personnel cleaning up an oil spill from a damaged pipeline on the shore off the north-western coast in Dikkowita, close to Colombo, on Tuesday. According to reports, a damaged ship-to-shore pipeline leaked fuel into the sea on Saturday while unloading fuel to the Muthurajawela Oil Refinery Complex from a United Arab Emirates tanker. Hundreds of staff from state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, the Sri Lanka Coast Guard and the Sri Lanka Navy took part in the clean-up operation aided by two Sri Lanka Coast Guard vessels, Samaraksha and Samudra Raksha, and experts from the Marine Environment Protection Authority.