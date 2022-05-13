Sri Lanka gets new PM amid efforts to quell civil unrest

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka appointed a new prime minister yesterday, a move that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hopes will quell weeks of worsening civil unrest in which at least nine people died this week and more than 300 were injured.

Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe, 73, a political veteran who has been prime minister five times before, faces the daunting task of leading his country through its worst economic crisis since independence.

He will serve at the pleasure of the President, who has fought off calls for his own resignation over the government's mismanagement of the economic crisis.

Economic mismanagement, the Covid-19 pandemic and rising energy costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have drained the state coffers, meaning Sri Lanka is running low on fuel and essential medicines and facing daily power blackouts.

Shortages have brought thousands of people onto the streets in more than a month of anti-government protests that had remained predominantly peaceful until Monday.

Mr Rajapaksa, whose elder brother Mr Wickremesinghe replaced as prime minister, has called nationwide curfews and given security forces sweeping powers to shoot at anyone involved in looting or putting people's lives at risk.

Mr Wickremesinghe is the sole parliamentary representative of the United National Party, a once-powerful political force that was nearly wiped out in Sri Lanka's last elections.

The former lawyer hails from a political family and his uncle Junius Jayewardene served as president for more than a decade.

He was first appointed premier in 1993 after the assassination of president Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was killed in a bomb attack by Tamil Tiger guerillas during Sri Lanka's decades-long civil war.

Mr Wickremesinghe will be taking charge of a bankrupt nation in default of its US$51-billion (S$71-billion) foreign debt and without money to import essential goods.

His status as a pro-West, free-market reformist could smooth bailout negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and foreign creditors.

But he has already warned there will be no quick fix to the nation's unprecedented economic woes.