Sri Lanka defaults on debt for first time amid surging inflation

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka fell into default for the first time in its history as the government struggles to halt an economic meltdown that has prompted mass protests and a political crisis.

Policymakers had flagged to creditors that the nation would not be able to make payments until the debt is restructured, and is in pre-emptive default, central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said at a briefing yesterday.

The coupon payments, originally due on April 18, were worth US$78 million (S$108 million) combined on notes due in 2023 and 2028, with a 30-day grace period that expired on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka has been mired in turmoil amid surging inflation - which Mr Weerasinghe sees accelerating to 40 per cent in coming months - a plummeting currency and an economic crisis that has left the country short of the hard currency it needs to import food and fuel.

Public anger has led to protests and led the government to announce last month that it would halt payments on its US$12.6 billion pile of foreign debt to preserve cash for essential goods.

That marks the nation's first sovereign debt default since independence from Britain in 1948.

Its bonds are among the worst performers globally this year and trade deep in distressed territory, with holders bracing themselves for losses approaching 60 US cents on the dollar.

The country was already declared in selective default by S&P Global Ratings in late April.

Sri Lanka is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout and needs to negotiate a debt restructuring with creditors.

The country has previously said it needs between US$3 billion and US$4 billion this year to pull itself out of crisis.

Mr Weerasinghe said yesterday that he would like to see a finance minister appointed to sign off on any aid agreements.

But the political situation has improved with the appointment of a prime minister, and Mr Weerasinghe said that gives him comfort to continue in the job. Last week, he had threatened to quit if political stability did not return soon.

Meanwhile, the central bank has secured foreign exchange to pay for fuel and cooking gas shipments that will ease crippling shortages, Mr Weerasinghe said.

