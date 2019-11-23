S'pore, Moroccan leaders reaffirm ties

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean met top leaders in Morocco, and both sides reaffirmed their warm and friendly ties, as well as looked at ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, is in the country on a four-day working visit that ends today.

He had on Thursday called on Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani in the Moroccan capital of Rabat. They reaffirmed the warm and friendly relations between Singapore and Morocco, said Singapore's Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement yesterday.

The two leaders also had a wide-ranging discussion on developments in Morocco and security challenges, and spoke about ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Mr Teo had separate meetings in Rabat with Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit; Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita; Minister of Habous and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq; and senior security officials. They exchanged views on the regional security situation, the fight against extremism, and rehabilitation efforts. Both sides also discussed ways to work together in combating terror and radical ideology.

On Wednesday, Mr Teo was hosted to dinner by National Museums Foundation president Mehdi Qotbi. The dinner was attended by Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water Abdelkader Amara; Minister of Tourism, Air Transport, Handicraft and Social Economy Nadia Fettah Alaoui; and Minister of Energy, Mining and Environment Aziz Rebbah.

Mr Teo and the ministers discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Yesterday, Mr Teo met Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research Said Amzazi to discuss developments in the education sector and ways to strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

He was also slated to visit Fez - the city seen as Morocco's cultural capital - and the University of Al Qarawiyyin later in the day, and meet the president of the university, Dr Amal Jalal.

Mr Teo is accompanied on his visit by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, MPs Christopher de Souza and Sitoh Yih Pin, and officials from several agencies.