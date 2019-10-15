S'pore, Kazakhstan reaffirm ties during SM Teo's visit

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean visited Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan yesterday and held meetings with the country's leaders, during which he reaffirmed the warm ties between both nations.

Mr Teo called on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Askar Mamin yesterday afternoon, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

At the meetings, they reaffirmed the warm ties between Singapore and Kazakhstan and welcomed the Oct 1 signing of a free trade agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union.

The agreement is expected to strengthen trade and investment links between Singapore, Kazakhstan and the trade bloc, which comprises Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Both sides also looked forward to the early conclusion of the Kazakhstan-Singapore Services and Investment Agreement, which is aimed at bringing greater benefits to the citizens and businesses of both countries, and is under negotiation, the statement said.

Mr Teo and Kazakhstan's leaders also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas such as civil service transformation and governance, digital economy and financial technology, legal and judicial exchanges, and people-to-people exchanges.

After meeting representatives from the private sector over lunch, Mr Teo was hosted to a dinner by Mr Kairat Kelimbetov, governor of the Astana International Financial Centre, a financial hub in the capital Nur-Sultan.

At the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen financial and economic cooperation between both countries.

As part of the visit, which began on Sunday, Mr Teo received a briefing on the security situation and regional developments in Central Asia during a meeting with Mr Azamat Abdymomunov, First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council.

Mr Teo will next travel to Russia for a working visit.