S’pore can facilitate US checks on AI chip use, won’t allow circumvention of export controls: PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaking to Singapore media after the ASEAN Summit in Manila on Nov 17.

MANILA - A day after the United States announced new chip restrictions affecting several countries including Singapore, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the Government can facilitate checks by the US on companies in the city-state to address any concerns over how advanced semiconductor chips are deployed.

While Singapore does not enforce the export controls of other countries, it will take “clear and firm” action against businesses that use the Republic to circumvent them or that breach its laws, he added.

“We want to uphold the rule of law and we want to uphold Singapore’s reputation as a trusted business hub,” he said on Nov 17 when asked about the issue during an interview with Singapore media after the ASEAN Summit in Manila.

The US on Nov 16 announced new export controls for advanced semiconductor chips, typically used to train artificial intelligence models, in renewed efforts to curb China’s access to them through overseas data centres.

The move comes after revelations that Jensen Huang, who led Nvidia - the dominant producer of such chips - was in an affair with a woman suspected by the US of being a Chinese spy.

The woman, Alice Huang, is a former executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center company.

Under the new export rules, a license will be required to export such chips to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil, countries which the US Department of Commerce said “present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion”.

Asked about this during the interview, PM Wong said the Government is studying the impact of the new US measures.

He noted that the vast majority of advanced semiconductor chips recorded as sales to Singapore never actually cross the country’s borders, and are routed, or transshipped, straight to their final destinations.

While Nvidia reported that Singapore accounted for 22% of its global revenue from chip sales, only 1% of the chips are actually used in the country, statistics from 2025 show.

“So with the new measures that America has put in place...there will be some impact (on transshipment volumes). But I think we can manage that impact,” PM Wong said.

The Government is more concerned about the chips that come into the Republic and are used by Singapore companies and data centres here, he added.

The use and deployment of these chips in Singapore are tracked, he said, adding: “We know exactly how they are deployed within data centres in Singapore itself.”

If there are US concerns, the Government can facilitate checks in Singapore by US authorities, he reiterated.

It previously did so in June 2025, when the US Bureau of Industry and Security conducted an on-site post-shipment verification of goods, documents, and end-use compliance at Megaspeed.

This followed an independent probe that the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs initiated in February 2025 into several companies, in which Megaspeed and Alice Huang were investigated over potential false declarations in relation to the purchase of servers and other related offences.

Huang was not investigated for espionage. She was eventually issued a stern warning and barred from re-entering Singapore after being found to have knowingly provided inaccurate information to the police.

On Nov 17, Singapore and the US agreed to follow up on practical arrangements to facilitate continued trusted access to advanced US technologies for Singapore users.

At a meeting between Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo and US Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler, the two leaders acknowledged the strong track record of cooperation between government agencies on both sides.

They also agreed to remain in close communication on this and other issues of mutual interest, said a statement issued by MDDI on Nov 18.