Speaking Of Asia Podcast: What lies behind Myanmar’s heart of darkness

Speaking Of Asia Ep 2: What lies behind Myanmar’s heart of darkness

11:33 mins

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's associate editor Ravi Velloor, in this series of podcasts based on his weekly columns on Asian issues, as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this second episode, he explains the history behind Myanmar’s current tensions, and the less-reported but complicated relationship between deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the military that ousted her on Feb 1.

He discusses the country’s troubled history and its relevance in today’s crisis:

1. Latest state of power play in Myanmar throwing off anti-Covid campaign (1:17)

2. Why last general election’s results were problematic for Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s current military supremo (2:18)

3. The complicated historical link between Myanmar’s founding father General Aung San, the military and his third child Suu Kyi (4:57)

4. Understanding Myanmar’s ethnic conflicts, and Suu Kyi’s defence of the military’s actions against the Rohingya (7:06)

5. A glimpse of hope for Myanmar despite deep roots of despair (9:48)

Read Ravi Velloor's columns: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/ravi-velloor

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

---

