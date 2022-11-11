Speaking of Asia Podcast: ‘War is fun’?

ST's associate editor Ravi Velloor speaks with Dr. Edward Luttwak, the famed American expert on war strategy. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES / YOUTUBE
Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor
Updated
Published
20 min ago

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this episode, he chats with Dr. Edward Luttwak, the famed American expert on war strategy

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:23 Putin provided Nato with an enemy

12:37 Wars fought by single boy families

18:11 Is war in Asia inevitable?

21:52 Standoff wars, cyber and space

26:36 Nato expands eastward

32:36 Great State Autism 

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Eden Soh and Fa’izah Sani

Follow the Speaking Of Asia Podcast every second Friday of the month on our Asian Insider Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Ravi Velloor’s columns: https://str.sg/3xRP

Ravi Velloor on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top