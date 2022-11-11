Speaking of Asia Podcast: ‘War is fun’?

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this episode, he chats with Dr. Edward Luttwak, the famed American expert on war strategy
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:23 Putin provided Nato with an enemy
12:37 Wars fought by single boy families
18:11 Is war in Asia inevitable?
21:52 Standoff wars, cyber and space
26:36 Nato expands eastward
32:36 Great State Autism
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Eden Soh and Fa’izah Sani
