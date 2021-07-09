Speaking of Asia Podcast: The great Asian gold rush

Speaking Of Asia Ep 3: The great Asian gold rush

12:20 mins

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's associate editor Ravi Velloor, in this series of podcasts based on his weekly columns on Asian issues, as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this third episode, he discusses the burst of wealth that is taking place in Asia, from Japan to the Middle East, and how European and American lenders are rushing in to manage the money of wealthy Asians.

1. The great California gold rush in 1848, and the arrival of Chinese to escape poverty at home (0:53)

2. The Asian billionaire boom, led by China (1:53)

3. How UBS, Citi and other banks are positioning themselves to profit from this boom (5:33)

4. The story of London banks like HSBC and StanChart, that are pivoting to tackle this phenomenon (7:12)

5. Career opportunities that are opening up in financial services (11:03)

Read Ravi Velloor's columns: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/ravi-velloor

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

---

