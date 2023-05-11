Speaking of Asia Podcast: Nato’s future role in Asia and June Shangri-La Dialogue expectations

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor & Senior Asia columnist Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this episode, he chats with Mr James Crabtree, the Singapore-based executive director for Asia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).
Mr Crabtree is a former journalist and policy analyst whose previous job was as an Associate Professor of Practice at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.
The podcast was conducted against the backdrop of Asia’s worsening security situation, and weeks ahead of the Shangri-La Dialogue that brings together security leaders of Asia and counterparts from major global powers.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:05 Asia’s deteriorating security situation; a confident Chinese President Xi Jinping
9:40 What Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Albanese might say in Singapore
14:40 Overlaying of Euro Atlantic issues with Indo Pacific
19:15 Nato in Asia; it will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore from June 2-4, 2023
23:00 On the China-India spat, and the Quad
26:35 Artificial Intelligence as a national security issue
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani
