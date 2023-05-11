Speaking of Asia Podcast: Nato’s future role in Asia and June Shangri-La Dialogue expectations

Mr Crabtree is a former journalist and policy analyst whose previous job was as an Associate Professor of Practice at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

The podcast was conducted against the backdrop of Asia’s worsening security situation, and weeks ahead of the Shangri-La Dialogue that brings together security leaders of Asia and counterparts from major global powers.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:05 Asia’s deteriorating security situation; a confident Chinese President Xi Jinping

9:40 What Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Albanese might say in Singapore

14:40 Overlaying of Euro Atlantic issues with Indo Pacific

19:15 Nato in Asia; it will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore from June 2-4, 2023

23:00 On the China-India spat, and the Quad

26:35 Artificial Intelligence as a national security issue

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

