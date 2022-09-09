Speaking of Asia Podcast: Could India lose its democracy?

Students carry a giant Indian national flag during a "Tiranga Yatra" rally as part of the ongoing celebrations commemorating 75 years of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, August 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
ST's associate editor Ravi Velloor speaks to Prof Ashutosh Varshney (pictured), Director of Saxena Center for Contemporary South Asia, and Sol Goldman Professor of International Studies and the Social Sciences at Brown University, Providence, USA. PHOTO: ASHUTOSH VARSHNEY
Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor
Updated
Published
1 min ago

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times' associate editor Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this episode, he hosts Prof Ashutosh Varshney, Director of the Center for Contemporary South Asia and Sol Goldman Professor of International Studies and the Social Sciences at Brown University, US, on India’s democratic experience through 75 years of existence as an independent nation. They also discuss past, and recent challenges to democracy, and ask the question: Can India turn authoritarian, or worse?

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:45 How appropriate is it to call India  ‘the world’s biggest democracy’ for India?

6:53 Caste and politics, and elite circulation

13:59 A Sri Lankan path for India?

15:45 Could India lose democracy?

21:25 Indian secularism is an indigenous concept

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Websites: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Ravi Velloor's columns: https://str.sg/3xRP

Ravi Velloor on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top