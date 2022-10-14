Speaking Of Asia Podcast: Avoiding war over Taiwan

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times' associate editor Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this episode, he hosts Mr Drew Thompson, a former top official in the Pentagon who helped handle military to military relations with China and Taiwan. Mr Thompson, now Senior Visiting Fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, discusses the state of cross-Straits relations, American posture on Taiwan and his assessment of Chinese President Xi Jinping's likely approach on Taiwan after the 20th Party Congress.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:40 Cross-Straits tensions not new, but use of force is not off the table
9:10 Why the US has not changed policy, but has changed its approach
15:18 On Nancy Pelosi's visit: 'China chose to over-react'
21:15 Why Taiwan could succeed in a conflict
28:05 Could tensions ease after Xi Jinping gets his third term?
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
