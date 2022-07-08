Speaking of Asia Podcast: A feminist foreign policy for Asia?

Is the concept of a feminist foreign policy a plausible solution to ease tensions in geopolitical conflicts of today? ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
In this episode, ST associate editor Ravi Velloor hosts Eirliani Abdul Rahman (pictured), former Singapore diplomat and co-founder of the Berlin-backed Global Diplomacy Lab, as they discuss the possibility of a feminist foreign policy easing the tensions in global conflicts, and the role of woman in diplomacy. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Associate Editor
Updated
Published
57 sec ago

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times' associate editor Ravi Velloor, as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this episode, he hosts Eirliani Abdul Rahman, former Singapore diplomat and co-founder of the Berlin-backed Global Diplomacy Lab, to discuss if a feminine foreign policy (FFP) could prove a balm for global conflicts and tension points such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and the South China Sea.  They also discuss the role of women diplomats and ask the question: What would it take for Asian nations to have more feminist-oriented external policies?

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:54 What is feminine foreign policy (FFP)? Could FFP be applied in the context of Ukraine and Afghanistan?

8:50 Where is Singapore in the FFP space?

10:08 How FFP principles would help in solving the South China Sea dispute

12:20 Women in diplomacy vs masculinity in foreign policy; do women diplomats feel a need to act like men?

15:30 What can Asian foreign ministries do to promote FFP?

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Websites: 

https://www.moneyfm893.sg/

http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Ravi Velloor's columns: https://str.sg/3xRP

Ravi Velloor on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top