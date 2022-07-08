Speaking of Asia Podcast: A feminist foreign policy for Asia?

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times' associate editor Ravi Velloor, as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this episode, he hosts Eirliani Abdul Rahman, former Singapore diplomat and co-founder of the Berlin-backed Global Diplomacy Lab, to discuss if a feminine foreign policy (FFP) could prove a balm for global conflicts and tension points such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and the South China Sea. They also discuss the role of women diplomats and ask the question: What would it take for Asian nations to have more feminist-oriented external policies?
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:54 What is feminine foreign policy (FFP)? Could FFP be applied in the context of Ukraine and Afghanistan?
8:50 Where is Singapore in the FFP space?
10:08 How FFP principles would help in solving the South China Sea dispute
12:20 Women in diplomacy vs masculinity in foreign policy; do women diplomats feel a need to act like men?
15:30 What can Asian foreign ministries do to promote FFP?
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
