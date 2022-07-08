Speaking of Asia Podcast: A feminist foreign policy for Asia?

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:54 What is feminine foreign policy (FFP)? Could FFP be applied in the context of Ukraine and Afghanistan?

8:50 Where is Singapore in the FFP space?

10:08 How FFP principles would help in solving the South China Sea dispute

12:20 Women in diplomacy vs masculinity in foreign policy; do women diplomats feel a need to act like men?

15:30 What can Asian foreign ministries do to promote FFP?

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

