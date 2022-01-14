Speaking of Asia Podcast: A conversation with the Pope's climate scientist

Highlights (click/tap above):

03:27 Professor Ramanathan on the outcomes of the COP26 in Glasgow and whether the world is doing enough to curb fossil fuels

16:26 Global warming morphing into a global disruption of the weather systems, including those along the equator and the polar region

22:05 Remedies for climate change and ways to cut global warming

30:36 Geopolitics coming in the way of taking effective steps to cooperate on climate change?

33:54 How Professor Ramanathan built his relationship with the Vatican leading up to the encyclical that was issued by Pope Francis in 2015 and is there a need to enlist religious authorities into climate effort?

48:43 The Pope's view that poverty is the main pollutant and Professor Ramanathan's thoughts on a possible future world leader who might dismiss climate change issues

