Speaking of Asia Podcast: A conversation with the Pope's climate scientist

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's associate editor Ravi Velloor, in this series of podcasts as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this episode, he hosts Professor Veerabhadran Ramanathan of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California in San Diego. He also happens to be a member of the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Sciences, which makes him the Pope’s climate scientist.
Highlights (click/tap above):
03:27 Professor Ramanathan on the outcomes of the COP26 in Glasgow and whether the world is doing enough to curb fossil fuels
16:26 Global warming morphing into a global disruption of the weather systems, including those along the equator and the polar region
22:05 Remedies for climate change and ways to cut global warming
30:36 Geopolitics coming in the way of taking effective steps to cooperate on climate change?
33:54 How Professor Ramanathan built his relationship with the Vatican leading up to the encyclical that was issued by Pope Francis in 2015 and is there a need to enlist religious authorities into climate effort?
48:43 The Pope's view that poverty is the main pollutant and Professor Ramanathan's thoughts on a possible future world leader who might dismiss climate change issues
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg) and ST Video
Edited by: ST Video & Fa'izah Sani
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Ravi Velloor's columns: https://str.sg/3xRP
Ravi Velloor on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!
#STAsianInsider