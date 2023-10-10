Spain opposes suspending aid to Palestinian territories

Spain&#039;s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno speaks during a press conference with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell following the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Toledo, Spain, August 31, 2023. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
MADRID - The Spanish Acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday that his government opposes the proposed suspension of European Union aid to the Palestinian territories.

"This cooperation must continue, we cannot confuse Hamas, which is in the list of EU's terrorist groups, with the Palestinian population, or the Palestinian authority or the United Nation's organisations on the ground," Albares said in an interview with Spanish radio Cadena SER.

He added that Palestinian territories will likely need more aid in the near future after Hamas' Saturday attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent bombardment of the Gaza Strip. EU foreign ministers will meet to discuss the issue on Tuesday afternoon. REUTERS

