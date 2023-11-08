South Korea's Yoon to attend APEC summit, visit Europe

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol gives a speech on the government budget at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 31 October 2023. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
SEOUL - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the APEC summit in San Francisco on Nov. 15-18, Yoon's office said on Wednesday.

After the U.S. trip, Yoon is set to pay a state visit to Britain on Nov. 20-23 following an invitation from King Charles and visit France on Nov. 23-26 as part of efforts to bolster support for hosting the 2030 World Expo, Yoon's deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo said.

The host country for the 2030 expo is expected to be decided this month by a vote of the member states of the International Bureau of Expositions, the expo organising body. Its headquarters is located in Paris.

Yoon will also visit the Netherlands on Dec. 12-13 following an invitation from King Willem-Alexander, local media reported, in what would be the first state visit by a South Korean president since the countries established diplomatic ties in 1961. REUTERS

