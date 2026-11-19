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South Korea's Supreme Court orders retrial for ex-PM Han over his role in martial law attempt

FILE PHOTO: Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C) arrives at the Seoul Central District Court for his first sentencing trial in the insurrection case on January 21, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL, Nov 19 - South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday overturned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's 15-year prison sentence for his role in the brief imposition of martial law two years ago, sending the case back to a lower court.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in December 2024, saying it was needed to root out "anti-state forces" and overcome political deadlock. Although it only lasted about six hours, the attempt sent shockwaves through a country long viewed as one of Asia's most resilient democracies.

In making their ruling, a majority of Supreme Court justices disagreed with the appellate court's finding that Han, 77, had arranged a cabinet meeting for Yoon, intending to give legitimacy to the declaration of martial law.

The Supreme Court, however, did agree with the appellate court's finding that after martial law was declared, Han showed intent to "subvert constitutional order", citing actions such as the seeking of cabinet members' signatures on related documents.

The special prosecution team for Han's case said in a statement that they respect the court's ruling.

Han has denied wrongdoing in relation to all charges except one for perjury. He said last year that while he regretted not being able to stop Yoon from declaring martial law, he "never agreed to it or tried to help."

Yoon, who has denied wrongdoing, saying he exercised his powers as president, was convicted of insurrection in February and sentenced to life in prison.

He has appealed and awaits that ruling, which is scheduled for January.

In a separate case on Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld a four-year jail term for Kim Keon Hee, Yoon's wife.

She has been in prison since August 2025, convicted of stock trading manipulation and accepting bribes, including two Chanel bags from South Korea's Unification Church.

Yoon was ousted as president in April 2025 when the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment. Two months later, his People Power Party lost the presidential election to the opposition Democratic Party's Lee Jae Myung. REUTERS