S. Korea’s mountain parks to offer tourists free safety gear rental to help prevent accidents

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Foreign visitor-friendly guidelines will be introduced in 2026 after 158 rentals by foreign visitors were recorded in 2025.

– The Korea National Park Service is expanding its free safety gear rental service to all of South Korea’s 20 mountainous national parks in May , with foreign visitors also eligible to use the programme.

Foreign visitor-friendly guidelines will be introduced in 2026 after 158 rentals by foreign visitors were recorded in 2025 .

The Korea National Park Service plans to provide English brochures and promotional materials at rental stations and expand overseas promotion through social media.

With the addition of eight new parks in 2026 – Naejangsan, Gayasan, Juwangsan, Sobaeksan, Wolchulsan, Byeonsan, Taebaeksan and Geumjeongsan – the rental service is now available at 27 offices across the country. Rentals at Geumjeongsan will begin in mid-July.

The Korea National Park Service, affiliated with the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, said the service could help prevent accidents caused by a lack of proper equipment or preparation.

Nine types of safety gear are available free of charge – trekking boots, trekking poles, backpacks, knee braces, first-aid kits, cushion pads, trail maps, crampons and heat packs.

All rented gear must be returned on the same day. Visitors must fill out an application form for the equipment and a consent form for the collection and use of their personal information.

The rental service was introduced on a trial basis at Bukhansan National Park in 2021. It was later designated as a public safety service project by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in 2024, covering six national parks, including Gyeryongsan and Palgongsan.

Rental stations typically run from 10am to 4pm, though operating hours vary by park. Details on available equipment at each park can be found on the Korea National Park Service’s website. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK