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SEOUL, Nov 23 - South Korean Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin resigned on Sunday, taking responsibility for confusion caused by last-minute measures to prevent AI-assisted cheating in the country's high-stakes college entrance examination held last week.

• President Lee Jae Myung accepted the resignation within an hour and ordered a comprehensive review of national exam management and related laws.

• The government rushed out tighter restrictions after the top scorer in a national tax-accountant examination admitted using a miniature camera, a smartphone and artificial intelligence to cheat.

• During the eight-hour exam, authorities restricted Wi-Fi, checked glasses and clothing buttons for hidden devices, and issued nationwide alerts to detect concealed phones.

• More than 550,000 students registered for the test, which plays a major role in admission to the country's top universities.

• Choi acknowledged that inadequate preparation and repeated rule changes had inconvenienced students and officials.

• He also faced criticism after saying that, because of his age, he did not think he could detect AI-assisted cheating.

• The heightened precautions last week uncovered dozens of prohibited mobile phones, although it was unclear whether all were intended for cheating. REUTERS