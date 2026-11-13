South Korean Foreign Minister Cho and China's Wang discuss Korean peninsula issues, Yonhap reports

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FILE PHOTO: South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun delivers his statement during a Mekong-South Korea Foreign Ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the 59th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Metro Manila on July 23, 2026. TED ALJIBE/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Nov 13 - South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday in Beijing and asked China to play a constructive role in issues on the Korean peninsula such as efforts to bring North Korea back into dialogue, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Cho said that peace on the peninsula serves the shared interests of both South Korea and China, the report said, citing his opening remarks.

The two met in Beijing ahead of the APEC summit scheduled for next week in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which will be attended by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

The foreign ministers exchanged views on regional affairs including the Korean peninsula and relations between South Korea and China, according to the report.

Wang said China's policy towards the Korean peninsula has not changed, the report added.

Earlier this month, a delegation from North Korea's ruling party travelled to China as relations between China and North Korea have warmed markedly since late 2025, with the two sides stepping up diplomatic engagement. REUTERS