Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Students wait for the start of the annual college entrance examinations at an exam hall in Seoul, South Korea, November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo

SEOUL, Nov 17 - South Korea will tighten checks on students taking the high-stakes national university entrance exam this week to curb the risk of candidates concealing miniature cameras on their clothing, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said on Tuesday.

Authorities will place stickers on the buttons of candidates' clothing during the annual College Scholastic Ability Test, which approximately 550,000 students are expected to sit on Thursday, Han told a press conference.

The government has announced a series of measures to crack down on cheating using smart devices, following a scandal over AI-assisted cheating in the country's tax accountant exam.

A South Korean man who achieved the top score in the national exam for tax accountants confessed on Sunday that he had cheated using electronic devices and generative AI, raising public questions over the credibility of national exams.

As part of the screening, authorities will also check students' collars for concealed devices and use metal detectors, Han said.

Glasses worn by students will also be inspected to ensure that they are not smart glasses, which can be used to photograph or film confidential material.

Exam participants will be required to leave bags and personal belongings in corridors outside the examination rooms.

South Korean authorities plan to seek cooperation from technology companies to investigate whether there is evidence that exam questions were captured and sent to generative AI apps during the test, said Han.

Nearly 8,400 additional exam inspectors are due to be deployed at exam sites nationwide, according to the prime minister.

The government will extend from one year to a decade a ban on retaking the exam for those caught cheating, she said.

"We are not trying to add burdens to you through this thorough inspection," she told students.

"It's a minimum level of protection measures to guarantee a venue for fair competition." REUTERS