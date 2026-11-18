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South Korea hopes to work with China for peace on Korean Peninsula, president says

SHENZHEN, China, Nov 18 - South Korea hopes to work together with China to create an era of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, President Lee Jae Myung told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

The leaders met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering.

US President Donald Trump has floated the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asia trip, although no such encounter has been confirmed. China says it has no information about a possible meeting.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Trump is "prepared" for dialogue with Pyongyang, although it does not mean a meeting will take place during the visit.

South Korea's Lee also said he hopes the two countries will further develop an equal and mutually beneficial economic partnership.

"Above all, for the strategic partnership between Korea and China to mature and develop, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula must be ensured," Lee said, according to a pool report.

China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with South Korea, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, Xi said. REUTERS