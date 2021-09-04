South-east Asian elite jumping vaccine queue to get booster shots

MANILA • In some of Asia's Covid-19 hot spots, powerful and wealthier citizens are getting booster shots even as most people remain unvaccinated, undermining the inoculation strategies of nations struggling with the highly infectious Delta variant.

The growing trend in countries like Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines is worsening inequality at a time when they are grappling with vaccine shortages.

In Indonesia - where the Health Ministry has said boosters are only for health workers - some of the political elite, including the governor of a prominent region, were caught discussing the boosters they received. The conversation was inadvertently broadcast in a live stream of an event on the Presidential Secretariat's official channel.

President Joko Widodo could be heard saying he had not received a booster because he was waiting for Pfizer's shot to be available. The video has since been deleted.

Thailand is investigating a director and a doctor at two hospitals who allegedly gave jabs meant for pregnant women and health workers to family members and aides.

Mr Ronaldo Zamora, a representative for San Juan City in the Philippines, has spoken openly at a press conference about getting four shots - a round of Pfizer, adding to the Sinopharm vaccine he received last year before it was even approved by regulators. His son, a mayor of the same city, said it was done under doctor's orders because Mr Zamora was immunocompromised.

The chase for added inoculations comes at a time when there is a growing global debate around booster shots, which have been shown to increase protection against the virus as the Delta variant drives up cases worldwide.

The World Health Organisation has urged developed nations to hold off on boosters until supplies are available for poorer nations.

Meanwhile, at the end of last month, United States President Joe Biden said his administration was considering giving boosters five months after the second dose.

For countries in South-east Asia hamstrung by vaccine shortages, extra doses for the well-connected mean fewer stockpiles for health professionals or the vulnerable. In the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand, daily infections are near record levels. Indonesia's death toll is among the world's highest.

Displacing others in the vaccine queue is "very morally questionable" and puts the entire population at greater risk in the long run, said Assistant Professor Voo Teck Chuan from the Centre for Biomedical Ethics at the National University of Singapore.

"You might or might not make yourself safer by taking a booster shot," he said. "But if you let the virus continue to transmit and mutate across your community, you will see more variants and more infections. Then, you're not sure if your vaccine, no matter how many you've taken, will be enough."

Often, it is money, connections or influence that help people jump the queue. But the rush to distribute shots as quickly and as widely as possible has also left loopholes for many who want to take advantage.

In Indonesia, instances of booster misuse were spotted in the government's registry after complaints were raised by whistle-blowers, according to crowdsourcing platform LaporCovid-19.

In the Philippines, it is possible to register in one city as a resident and another as an employee, with no unified database. That is helping a privileged few with better jobs and higher salaries get added jabs.

Illicit booster shots undermine the government's surveillance abilities because if the authorities do not know how many people have been inoculated or what segments of society remain exposed, it hinders their ability to track transmission, said Dr Leonila Dans, a clinical epidemiologist at the University of the Philippines. "Jumping the queue harms not just one or two people," she said. "It puts the entire community at risk."

